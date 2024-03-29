Erdogan to visit US on May 9

2024-03-29 | 04:44
Erdogan to visit US on May 9
Erdogan to visit US on May 9

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the United States on May 9, a Turkish security official said on Friday, setting the stage for his first White House meeting during the Biden Administration.

Separately, Turkish MIT intelligence agency head Ibrahim Kalin will meet with US House of Representatives members on Friday to discuss Erdogan's planned visit and other bilateral issues, the official also said.

Reuters

Middle East News

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey

United States

White House

