Israeli airstrikes on Syria kill 42 Syrian soldiers and Hezbollah fighters

Middle East News
2024-03-29 | 07:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli airstrikes on Syria kill 42 Syrian soldiers and Hezbollah fighters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israeli airstrikes on Syria kill 42 Syrian soldiers and Hezbollah fighters

At least 42 Syrian soldiers and Hezbollah fighters were killed in Israeli airstrikes on several sites near Aleppo in northern Syria early Friday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Observatory, based in the United Kingdom, said, "42 were killed: 36 from the Syrian regime forces and six from Hezbollah, due to Israeli airstrikes targeting a Hezbollah missile depot with a nearby training center" in the Jibrin area near Aleppo International Airport.

Since the outbreak of conflict in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes targeting the Syrian army and Iranian-backed armed groups fighting alongside the Damascus regime.

The official Syrian news agency SANA quoted a military source as saying that Friday's Israeli airstrikes resulted in casualties among "civilians and military personnel."

The source added that the Israeli shelling targeted "several points in the  Aleppo countryside."

The Observatory also noted that Israeli airstrikes targeted defense facilities in the town of As-Safira, southeast of Aleppo, "defense factories that were under the control of the Syrian Ministry of Defense before being taken over by Iranian groups."

According to the Observatory, "this death toll from regime forces is the highest during previous Israeli strikes that targeted Syrian areas" since Israel intensified its targeting of sites in its northern neighbor following the outbreak of war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip on October 7.

The attack was considered "the most violent in Israeli strikes on Syria in 3 years."

In response to a question from Agence France-Presse, the Israeli army simply said it "does not comment" on media reports.

AFP 

Middle East News

Syria

Hezbollah

Fighters

Israel

Airstrikes

Aleppo

Syrian Observatory For Human Rights

LBCI Next
Israel targets Syria in major raid on Iran proxies since months
Erdogan to visit US on May 9
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-01

Suspected Israeli airstrike: Iranian advisor and Hezbollah fighters killed in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-29

Six dead, including pro-Tehran fighters, in Israeli airstrikes on Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-27

Five killed, including Hezbollah fighters, in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: Reuters sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Iran's arms export boom: A post-sanctions surge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Jerusalem's holy sites restricted: Palestinian Christians struggle to commemorate Good Friday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Gaza's buffer zone construction: New round of ceasefire negotiations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-07

MEA clarifies the security messages sent did not originate from the airline

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Financial motives drive 40% of child marriages: Lebanon faces 'serious' crisis threatening Lebanese youth

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-24

Hamas negotiations: Israeli cabinet weighs US proposal

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-21

Iran successfully launches Sorayya satellite, state media report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More