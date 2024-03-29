The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the International Court of Justice's decision to issue new interim preventive measures within the lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel before the court.



The ministry emphasized "the importance of the court's decision to allow the entry of humanitarian aid to stop the famine and the unprecedented humanitarian disaster that contradicts all humanitarian and ethical values."



The ministry also called on the international community to take "immediate measures to stop the war on the Gaza Strip, halt Israeli violations of international and humanitarian law, and implement Security Council Resolution 2728."



The ministry also urged the comprehensive and full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701, which ensures calm and stability on the southern borders of Lebanon and "stops Israeli aggressions and violations."