IMF approves an increase of five billion dollars to Egypt's original program

2024-03-30 | 01:23
IMF approves an increase of five billion dollars to Egypt's original program

On Friday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the Fund's Executive Board completed the first and second reviews of the Extended Fund Facility agreement for Egypt and approved an increase of approximately five billion dollars to the original program.

This allows the Egyptian authorities to draw about $820 million immediately.

