Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid calls for government resignation, 'urgent' elections
Middle East News
2024-03-31 | 03:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid calls for government resignation, 'urgent' elections
Leader of the Israeli opposition, Yair Lapid, stated on Sunday that "the government has failed to bring back the captives," saying that "it must resign," calling for elections to "be held now."
Breaking Headlines
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Opposition
Yair Lapid
Elections
Government
Resignation
