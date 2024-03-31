Jordan reports the arrest of a number of 'rioters' in the Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp

The Public Security Directorate in Jordan announced in a statement on Sunday that a security force has arrested a number of "rioters" who attempted to attack security personnel and property in the Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman on Saturday.



The statement quoted the spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate, Amer Al-Sartawi, as saying, "A security force arrested a number of rioters in the Al-Baqaa area after they engaged in acts of rioting, sabotage, setting fires, and throwing stones at vehicles on the public road."



He added that "the individuals were detained for interrogation, and all legal measures will be taken against them."



Al-Sartawi emphasized that "the Public Security Directorate will deal firmly and without leniency with anyone who attacks societal security, aims at sabotage and damaging property and resources, disrupts citizens' lives, and assaults their rights by attempting to block roads."



He pointed out that "efforts are underway to monitor anyone proven to be involved in participating and inciting riots and sabotage, and they will be pursued until they are apprehended and brought to justice."



The Public Security Directorate posted on its "X" platform on Saturday two short video recordings, 31 seconds and 34 seconds long, respectively, containing scenes of rioting, arson, road closures, and attempts to attack security personnel by throwing stones and bottles at them.