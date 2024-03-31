One dead, 12 injured in altercations on sidelines of Turkey's municipal elections

2024-03-31 | 05:30
LBCI
One dead, 12 injured in altercations on sidelines of Turkey&#39;s municipal elections
One dead, 12 injured in altercations on sidelines of Turkey's municipal elections

At least one person was killed and 12 others were injured on Sunday in clashes that occurred in Diyarbakır in southeastern Turkey on the sidelines of the municipal elections, according to the Ministry of Health.

An official explained to Agence France-Presse, "Clashes erupted between two groups during the elections on Sunday, resulting in one death and 12 injuries," noting that these incidents occurred in a village 30 kilometers away from the provincial capital.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Municipal

Elections

Death

Injuries

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22

Gaza's death toll exceeds 32,000 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry

LBCI
Variety and Tech
01:52

Lebanese-American YouTuber Addison Pierre Maalouf released after Haiti kidnapping

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-26

Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon

