At least one person was killed and 12 others were injured on Sunday in clashes that occurred in Diyarbakır in southeastern Turkey on the sidelines of the municipal elections, according to the Ministry of Health.



An official explained to Agence France-Presse, "Clashes erupted between two groups during the elections on Sunday, resulting in one death and 12 injuries," noting that these incidents occurred in a village 30 kilometers away from the provincial capital.



AFP