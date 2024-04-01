News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji - Season 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey's opposition thumps Erdogan in pivotal local elections
Middle East News
2024-04-01 | 00:24
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Turkey's opposition thumps Erdogan in pivotal local elections
Turks dealt President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his party their biggest electoral blow on Sunday in a nationwide local vote that reasserted the opposition as a political force and reinforced Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu as the president's chief rival.
With most of the votes counted, Imamoglu led by 10 percentage points in the mayoral race in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, while his Republican People's Party (CHP) retained Ankara and gained 15 other mayoral seats in cities nationwide.
It marked the worst defeat for Erdogan and his AK Party (AKP) in their more than two decades in power and could signal a change in the country's divided political landscape. Erdogan called it a "turning point" in a post-midnight address.
He and the AKP fared worse than opinion polls predicted due to soaring inflation, dissatisfied Islamist voters, and, in Istanbul, Imamoglu's appeal beyond the CHP's secular base, analysts said.
"Those who do not understand the nation's message will eventually lose," Imamoglu, 53, told thousands of jubilant supporters late on Sunday, some of them chanting for Erdogan to resign.
"Tonight, 16 million Istanbul citizens sent a message to both our rivals and the president," said the former businessman, who entered politics in 2008 and is now widely touted as a likely presidential challenger.
Addressing crowds gathered at AKP headquarters in Ankara, the capital, Erdogan said his alliance had "lost altitude" across the nation and will take steps to address the message from voters.
"If we made a mistake, we will fix it" in the years ahead, he said. "If we have anything missing, we will complete it."
Elsewhere in Ankara, thousands more supporters had earlier waved Turkish and party flags for a speech by reelected CHP Mayor Mansur Yavas, who trounced his AKP challenger in another disappointment for Erdogan.
According to 92.92 percent of ballot boxes opened in Istanbul, Europe's largest city and the country's economic engine, Imamoglu had 50.92 percent support compared with 40.05 percent for AKP challenger Murat Kurum, a former minister in Erdogan's national government.
Polls had predicted a tight contest in Istanbul and possible CHP losses across the country.
Yet partial official results reported by state-run Anadolu Agency showed AKP and its main ally giving up mayoralties in 19 key municipalities, including big cities Bursa and Balikesir in the industrialized northwest, possibly reflecting strains on wage earners.
The CHP led nationwide by almost 1 percent of the votes, a first in 35 years, the results showed.
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkey
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Mayor
Istanbul
Ankara
Election
Vote
Next
Libyan PM's residence targeted with RPGs
Pope Francis calls for Gaza ceasefire, hostages' release
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-03-31
One dead, 12 injured in altercations on sidelines of Turkey's municipal elections
Middle East News
2024-03-31
One dead, 12 injured in altercations on sidelines of Turkey's municipal elections
0
Middle East News
2024-03-31
First polling centers in Turkey's municipal elections opened: AFP
Middle East News
2024-03-31
First polling centers in Turkey's municipal elections opened: AFP
0
World News
2024-02-27
Israelis cast their votes in municipal elections delayed twice due to Gaza war
World News
2024-02-27
Israelis cast their votes in municipal elections delayed twice due to Gaza war
0
World News
2024-02-12
Biden's election campaign joins TikTok, pushing for young voters
World News
2024-02-12
Biden's election campaign joins TikTok, pushing for young voters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48
Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48
Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision
0
Middle East News
05:53
El-Sisi to take oath for new term amid crises in Egypt
Middle East News
05:53
El-Sisi to take oath for new term amid crises in Egypt
0
World News
05:18
Iran alerted Russia to security threat before Moscow attack
World News
05:18
Iran alerted Russia to security threat before Moscow attack
0
Middle East News
03:40
Iraqi armed group claims launch of aerial attack on Eilat
Middle East News
03:40
Iraqi armed group claims launch of aerial attack on Eilat
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:38
Mawlawi announces start of security plan implementation in Tripoli
Lebanon News
07:38
Mawlawi announces start of security plan implementation in Tripoli
0
Middle East News
03:40
Iraqi armed group claims launch of aerial attack on Eilat
Middle East News
03:40
Iraqi armed group claims launch of aerial attack on Eilat
0
Lebanon News
05:49
Al-Rahi: We do not forget Lebanon's tragedy resulting from external interventions interacting with internal ones
Lebanon News
05:49
Al-Rahi: We do not forget Lebanon's tragedy resulting from external interventions interacting with internal ones
0
World News
05:18
Iran alerted Russia to security threat before Moscow attack
World News
05:18
Iran alerted Russia to security threat before Moscow attack
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:38
Mawlawi announces start of security plan implementation in Tripoli
Lebanon News
07:38
Mawlawi announces start of security plan implementation in Tripoli
2
World News
03:52
Explosion rips through cafe in Russia's Voronezh
World News
03:52
Explosion rips through cafe in Russia's Voronezh
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Challenges and Controversies Surrounding the Formation of the New Palestinian Government
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Challenges and Controversies Surrounding the Formation of the New Palestinian Government
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53
Israeli army announces killing of 600 soldiers since Oct.7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53
Israeli army announces killing of 600 soldiers since Oct.7
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Istanbul: A Crossroads in Erdogan's Political Journey
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Istanbul: A Crossroads in Erdogan's Political Journey
6
Lebanon News
06:17
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
Lebanon News
06:17
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:11
Hamas Health Ministry: Israeli army withdraws from medical complex in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:11
Hamas Health Ministry: Israeli army withdraws from medical complex in Gaza
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:09
Israeli police arrest sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:09
Israeli police arrest sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More