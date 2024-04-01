Iraqi armed group claims launch of aerial attack on Eilat

Middle East News
2024-04-01 | 03:40
High views
Iraqi armed group claims launch of aerial attack on Eilat
Iraqi armed group claims launch of aerial attack on Eilat

Israel's Red Sea port city of Eilat came under an aerial attack on Monday that caused no casualties, the military said, and an Iranian-backed armed group in Iraq issued a claim of responsibility.

The military's statement said a flying object launched from east of Israel had struck a building in Eilat. It did not elaborate on the object or the provenance. Sirens went off in the city, but there was no interception by air defenses, it said.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a militia, said in a statement that it had attacked a "vital objective" in Israel "using appropriate weapons." It did not offer further details.

Eilat has come under repeated missile and drone attacks from the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen during Israel's almost six-month-old war against Hamas in Gaza. In November, Israel said a group in Syria had launched a drone that hit the port city.

Reuters
 

