Iraqi armed group claims launch of aerial attack on Eilat
Middle East News
2024-04-01 | 03:40
Iraqi armed group claims launch of aerial attack on Eilat
Israel's Red Sea port city of Eilat came under an aerial attack on Monday that caused no casualties, the military said, and an Iranian-backed armed group in Iraq issued a claim of responsibility.
The military's statement said a flying object launched from east of Israel had struck a building in Eilat. It did not elaborate on the object or the provenance. Sirens went off in the city, but there was no interception by air defenses, it said.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a militia, said in a statement that it had attacked a "vital objective" in Israel "using appropriate weapons." It did not offer further details.
Eilat has come under repeated missile and drone attacks from the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen during Israel's almost six-month-old war against Hamas in Gaza. In November, Israel said a group in Syria had launched a drone that hit the port city.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Red Sea Port
Eilat
Attack
Military
Iraq
Iran
Next
Iran alerted Russia to security threat before Moscow attack
Syria: Two civilians hurt in Israeli strikes on Damascus outskirts
Previous
