Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria

Middle East News
2024-04-01 | 10:36
High views
Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria
Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria

Israeli forces targeted the Iranian consulate and the residence of the Iranian ambassador to Syria in Damascus, the Iranian SNN news website reported on Monday.

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

