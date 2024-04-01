IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus

On Monday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed in a statement that Israel has killed Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Brigadier General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, senior Iranian advisors in Syria, along with five officers accompanying them, during the Damascus attack.



The IRGC affirmed that this attack comes in the aftermath of the "humiliating defeats" suffered by the Israeli regime against Palestinian resistance and the Islamic Resistance in the region.



The statement also confirmed the names of the five officers accompanying the two generals: Hossein Aminollahi, Seyyed Mahdi Jalalati, Mohsen Sadaqat, Ali Agha Babaei, Seyyed Ali Salehi Rozbehani.