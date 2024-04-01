IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus

Middle East News
2024-04-01 | 15:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus

On Monday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed in a statement that Israel has killed Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Brigadier General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, senior Iranian advisors in Syria, along with five officers accompanying them, during the Damascus attack.

The IRGC affirmed that this attack comes in the aftermath of the "humiliating defeats" suffered by the Israeli regime against Palestinian resistance and the Islamic Resistance in the region.

The statement also confirmed the names of the five officers accompanying the two generals: Hossein Aminollahi, Seyyed Mahdi Jalalati, Mohsen Sadaqat, Ali Agha Babaei, Seyyed Ali Salehi Rozbehani.
 

Middle East News

IRGC

Commanders

Israel

Attack

Syria

Damascus

Iran

LBCI Next
Syria: Two civilians hurt in Israeli strikes on Damascus outskirts
Libyan PM's residence targeted with RPGs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-29

Official Syrian Media: Iranian advisors killed in Israeli attack south of Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
11:27

Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi

LBCI
Middle East News
10:49

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Six killed in Israeli strikes near the Iranian embassy in Damascus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:42

Netanyahu: Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel; it is time to expel Hamas' mouthpiece from Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Terrorism patterns: History and locations of deadly attacks on gatherings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Turkey elections: Erdogan's party suffers setback

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Unprecedented unrest: Jordan protests at Israeli embassy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30

WHO: Nine thousand patients need urgent evacuation from Gaza to receive medical care

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-03

LBCI exclusive: Israel used GBU 39-B Small Diameter Bomb precision-guided glide bomb in Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Middle East News
15:22

IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel

LBCI
World News
03:52

Explosion rips through cafe in Russia's Voronezh

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
10:49

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Six killed in Israeli strikes near the Iranian embassy in Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
11:27

Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53

Israeli army announces killing of 600 soldiers since Oct.7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48

Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:09

Israeli police arrest sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More