Iranian President says attack on Iranian consulate in Damascus 'would not go unanswered'

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi affirmed on Tuesday that the strikes targeting the Iranian consulate in Damascus, which led to the killing of seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday, "would not go unanswered."



The Iranian President said, "Day by day, we witness the strengthening of the resistance front and the disgust and hatred of free countries towards the illegitimate nature of Israel," adding that "this cowardly crime would not go unanswered."



AFP