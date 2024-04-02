Tehran says it sent 'important message' to Washington after attack on consulate in Damascus

2024-04-02 | 05:35
Tehran says it sent 'important message' to Washington after attack on consulate in Damascus
2min
Tehran says it sent 'important message' to Washington after attack on consulate in Damascus

Iran announced on Tuesday that it had sent an "important message" to the United States following the targeting of its consulate in Damascus, which resulted in the killing of seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including two commanders, on Monday.

This message, the content of which has not been disclosed, was conveyed to "an official at the Swiss embassy," which represents US interests in Iran, during his summons to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

He said on X, "During this summons, the terrorist dimension of the attack and the crime of the Israeli regime was explained," adding that "the responsibility of the US government was emphasized."

The Iranian Foreign Minister added, "An important message was sent to the US government as a partner to the Zionist regime. The US must take responsibility."

The Iranian consulate in Damascus was targeted in an airstrike attributed to Israel, resulting in the deaths of 11 people, including seven members of the IRGC.

AFP

