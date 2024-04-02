Khamenei: Iran will "punish" Israel in response to the targeting of its consulate in Damascus

Middle East News
2024-04-02 | 06:27
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Khamenei: Iran will "punish" Israel in response to the targeting of its consulate in Damascus
Khamenei: Iran will "punish" Israel in response to the targeting of its consulate in Damascus

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, announced that Iran will "punish" Israel due to the raid that targeted the Iranian consulate headquarters in Damascus, killing 11 people, including seven members of the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), on Monday.

Khamenei said in a statement, "Our brave men will punish the Zionist regime. We will make it regret this crime and others."



AFP

