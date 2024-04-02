Fifteen people killed, others injured in nightclub fire in Istanbul

Fifteen people were killed and eight others were injured in a fire at a nightclub in central Istanbul during daytime repair work, the city mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said on Tuesday.



Seven of the eight people hurt were in a critical condition, Imamoglu said, adding that the fire had been extinguished and that the injured were being treated in nearby hospitals.



An investigation into the incident was launched, the city's governor's office said in a statement.



Reuters