Palestinian Authority re-submits request for full UN membership

The Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, has sent a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, formally requesting a reconsideration of the Palestinian Authority's request for full membership in the international organization over a decade ago.



In the letter, which Agence France-Presse reviewed and forwarded according to the established procedures to the United Nations Security Council, Mansour wrote, "Based on the instructions of the Palestinian leadership, I have the honor to request that the Security Council reconsider, during April 2024, the request for full membership submitted by the Authority in 2011, which the Council did not act upon at that time."



AFP