One dead, others injured in post-election violence in Turkey
Middle East News
2024-04-03 | 08:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
One dead, others injured in post-election violence in Turkey
The brother of an opposition candidate was killed and four other people injured in clashes between opponents and supporters of the newly elected ruling-party mayor of a city district in a predominantly Kurdish region of southeastern Turkey.
Supporters of President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party (AKP) clashed with backers of the opposition DEVA (Remedy) Party in the Pervari district of the city of Siirt on Tuesday night, following local elections on Sunday in which the opposition mostly performed well across Turkey.
In the district, the AKP candidate for mayor won with 52 percent of the vote, while the DEVA candidate placed second with 40 percent.
The governor's office said five people had been hurt in the clashes, one of whom died of his wounds. The DEVA deputy chairman Mehmet Emin Ekmen identified the person who died as the brother of the party's candidate.
DEVA was one of six parties in the opposition alliance before May 2023 general elections when Erdogan secured another 5-year mandate and his ruling alliance a parliamentary majority.
Police are investigating the incident and six people were detained, the Siirt governor's office said, adding that it had imposed a curfew in Pervari district until Thursday morning for security reasons.
Protests also spread elsewhere in Turkey's southeastern provinces on Tuesday night, after Turkish authorities prevented the newly elected mayor from the pro-Kurdish DEM party taking up his post in the city of Van, and announced a re-run vote in Sanilurfa's Hilvan district where AKP lost.
Footage showed protesters in Batman province firing firecrackers at police, who sprayed them with water cannons, while scores of security personnel were stationed around Hakkari city, where protests also took hold.
Reuters
Middle East News
Opposition
Candidate
Clashes
Turkey
'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches
Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation
