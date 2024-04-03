News
'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches
Middle East News
2024-04-03 | 09:29
3
min
The leaders of the "Resistance Axis" delivered speeches on Wednesday in an event commemorating International Quds Day, discussing the recent developments in Gaza and the broader region.
Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah likened in his speech the current events in Palestine, the region, and the world to the "Flood of the Free," referring to the events of the Al-Aqsa Flood.
He expressed hope that this movement gains momentum and strength as time progresses.
Nasrallah also mentioned that the "July War" led to the collapse of the "New Middle East" project, including the "Greater Israel" initiative.
In his speech, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi declared that Israel disregards international and humanitarian law in Gaza "amid disgraceful international silence."
In turn, Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader, remarked that the Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people would not have escalated to "such brutality without the backing of the United States" and its direct involvement.
He emphasized that Hamas is dedicated to upholding the ceasefire terms, emphasizing Israel's obligation to cease military assaults and withdraw from Gaza.
Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, stated: "We demand our Arab brothers to treat us as they treat Israel because everything it receives comes from countries that deny us everything."
Al-Nakhalah added that International Quds Day should be considered a crossroad, affirming that "Gaza remains [resilient] with its people and its fighters," stating that it will continue resisting and "ultimately triumphing."
In turn, the Secretary-General of the Iraqi Badr Organization, Hadi al-Amiri, stressed that what is happening in Gaza revealed "the 'true nature' of the United States and Western countries."
He reaffirmed that "Iraq's stance remains firm [...] in rejecting all forms of occupation."
The Leader of the Ansar Allah movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, highlighted in his speech that: "We seek to enhance our missile and naval capabilities to support the Palestinian people further."
During his speech, the Secretary-General of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Akram al-Kaabi, stated that the Iraqi resistance, along with the resistance in Lebanon and Yemen, "will stand with the Palestinian resistance until the end."
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestine
Resistance
Harakat Hezbollah Al-Nujaba
Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Ansar Allah
Gaza
Badr Organization
Hamas
Hezbollah
Hassan Nasrallah
Ebrahim Raisi
Lebanon
Yemen
Iraq
Iran
Next
Palestinian Authority re-submits request for full UN membership
Sudan suspends operations of Al Arabiya, Al Hadath, Sky News Arabia
Previous
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
