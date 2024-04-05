News
Senior leader in 'Tahrir al-Sham' killed in northeastern Syria
Middle East News
2024-04-05 | 02:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Senior leader in 'Tahrir al-Sham' killed in northeastern Syria
The prominent Iraqi leader in "Tahrir al-Sham," Abu Maria al-Qahtani, was killed in a suicide bombing in an area under the faction's control in northwestern Syria, according to his faction and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
"Abu Maria al-Qahtani" was announced dead by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) in a statement on its affiliated media institution "Amjad Media Foundation," stating, "Sheikh +Abu Maria al-Qahtani+ was martyred in a treacherous attack using an explosive belt carried out by a member affiliated with the Islamic State organization."
According to a statement by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Britain and relying on a wide network of sources in Syria, "Jihadist +Abu Maria al-Qahtani+ was killed, and two of his companions were seriously injured as a result of a suicide bombing."
The Observatory indicated that the real name of al-Qahtani is Maysar Ali Abdullah al-Juburi, without providing further details about the identity of the suicide bomber.
No party immediately claimed responsibility for al-Qahtani's killing.
AFP
Middle East News
Tahrir Al-Sham
Abu Maria al-Qahtani
Syria
Iraq
Maysar Ali Abdullah al-Juburi
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-04
Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry concerned over airstrikes on Syria and Iraq
Lebanon News
2024-02-04
Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry concerned over airstrikes on Syria and Iraq
0
World News
2024-02-03
Russia Calls for UN Security Council Meeting on US Strikes in Iraq and Syria
World News
2024-02-03
Russia Calls for UN Security Council Meeting on US Strikes in Iraq and Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-03
Hezbollah Strongly Condemns US Aggression in Iraq and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-03
Hezbollah Strongly Condemns US Aggression in Iraq and Syria
0
Middle East News
2024-02-03
Hamas Condemns US Strikes in Iraq and Syria
Middle East News
2024-02-03
Hamas Condemns US Strikes in Iraq and Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:50
UN: Attacks against those involved in humanitarian aid may amount to war crimes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:50
UN: Attacks against those involved in humanitarian aid may amount to war crimes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:35
Biden to Netanyahu: Protect civilians in Gaza or US policy will change
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:35
Biden to Netanyahu: Protect civilians in Gaza or US policy will change
0
Middle East News
04:25
Iran holds funeral for officers killed in embassy attack
Middle East News
04:25
Iran holds funeral for officers killed in embassy attack
0
Middle East News
00:49
CIA chief to travel to Egypt this weekend
Middle East News
00:49
CIA chief to travel to Egypt this weekend
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:33
Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'
Lebanon News
14:33
Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
Nabih Berri calls for a legislative session on Thursday
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
Nabih Berri calls for a legislative session on Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
2
Lebanon News
14:33
Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'
Lebanon News
14:33
Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:58
Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:58
Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
8
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
