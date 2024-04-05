Turkey arrests two more suspected spies for Israel

Middle East News
2024-04-05 | 08:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey arrests two more suspected spies for Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Turkey arrests two more suspected spies for Israel

Turkish authorities, who have denounced Israel for its war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, have arrested two people suspected of spying for Israeli intelligence, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Friday.

Since January, Turkish authorities have detained or arrested and charged dozens of people suspected of having ties to Israel's Mossad intelligence agency. Six people were charged last month.

Turkish and Israeli leaders have traded public barbs since Israel's war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas began in October. Turkey has warned Israel of "serious consequences" if it tries to hunt down Hamas members living outside the Palestinian territories, including in Turkey.

In a post on social media platform X, Yerlikaya said police had detained eight people believed to be collecting and selling information to Mossad about targeted individuals and companies in Turkey. Of those, two had been arrested and six released on parole, he said.

"We will never allow espionage activities that are carried out within our country's borders against our people's national unity and solidarity. We are in pursuit," he said.

A Turkish security official said the raids, carried out in Istanbul, targeted a Turkish private detective and his wife, who were believed to have been involved with Mossad from 2011-2020.



Reuters

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Turkey

Arrest

Suspected

Spies

Israel

World Central Kitchen demands independent investigation into the killing of its workers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-30

Malaysia arrests three suspected of supplying Israeli man with firearms

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-26

Turkey arrests 147 people suspected of belonging to the Islamic State

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-09

Turkey arrests six people for spying for Israel's Mossad

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-05

Turkey detains seven suspected of selling information to Israel's Mossad

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13

World Central Kitchen demands independent investigation into the killing of its workers

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:50

UN: Attacks against those involved in humanitarian aid may amount to war crimes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:35

Biden to Netanyahu: Protect civilians in Gaza or US policy will change

LBCI
Middle East News
04:25

Iran holds funeral for officers killed in embassy attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-29

Iran's arms export boom: A post-sanctions surge

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18

Journalist Ismail al-Ghoul released from Israeli detention: Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-28

Over 1.1 million in Gaza face 'extreme' food insecurity: UN reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Netanyahu may provoke conflict with Lebanon for self-interest, not for his people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:58

Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:28

Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More