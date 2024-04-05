Yedioth Ahronoth: A massive electronic disruption targeted all units of the Israeli Justice Ministry, likely to be part of Iranian response

Middle East News
2024-04-05 | 10:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yedioth Ahronoth: A massive electronic disruption targeted all units of the Israeli Justice Ministry, likely to be part of Iranian response
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Yedioth Ahronoth: A massive electronic disruption targeted all units of the Israeli Justice Ministry, likely to be part of Iranian response

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Friday that a massive electronic disruption targeted all units of the Israeli Justice Ministry.

They stated, "It is likely to be part of the Iranian response as the extent of the damage is being assessed."

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Yedioth Ahronoth

Electronic

Disruption

Justice

Ministry

Iranian

Response

LBCI Next
CIA chief to travel to Egypt this weekend
Kuwait conducts first parliamentary election under new Emir
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-03

Unveiling Hostilities: Israeli Strikes and Iranian Responses in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-02

Foreign Affairs Ministry condemns Israeli attack on Iranian consulate: Calls for restraint

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-04

Iranian Foreign Ministry: Gulf statement on Durra gas field 'unconstructive'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Gaza's famine: Israel's response to Gaza crisis sparks debate

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Kuwait's political evolution: Examining recent election outcomes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Gaza's famine: Israel's response to Gaza crisis sparks debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-26

Google is killing Gmail’s basic HTML view in 2024

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-24

UN chief says aid to Gaza 'requires Israel removing' obstacles

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-23

Challenges in reaching political solution: US proposal for border area relies on 'partial' Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-20

In the Numbers: Remittances to Lebanon decreased by 1 percent

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Nasrallah: The threat of war on Lebanon did not halt confrontations, as the front in Lebanon remains and is linked to Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Mustafa Barghouti to LBCI: Netanyahu may provoke conflict with Lebanon for self-interest, not for his people

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Israeli army reports soldier injured by rocket from Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:58

Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:20

Trump believes that Israel is losing 'war of communication'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Waste sorting plant: Beirut and Mount Lebanon set to revive Karantina plant

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:28

Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More