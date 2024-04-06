US on high alert amid potential Iranian response to Israeli strike in Damascus

2024-04-06 | 00:20
US on high alert amid potential Iranian response to Israeli strike in Damascus
US on high alert amid potential Iranian response to Israeli strike in Damascus

The United States is on high alert and preparing for a possible attack by Iran targeting Israeli or American assets in the region in response to Israel's strike on the Iranian embassy in Syria, a US official said on Friday.

"We're definitely at a high state of vigilance," the official said, confirming a CNN report that said an attack could come next week.

Reuters

Iran: Senior ISIS member and others arrested
Policy pivot: Israeli decision-making altered after Biden-Netanyahu talks
