Iran: Senior ISIS member and others arrested

Iranian police announced the arrest on Saturday of a senior operative of Islamic State with two other members of the group accused of planning a suicide attack during next week's celebrations marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.



The police said Mohammad Zaker, known as 'Ramesh,' and the other two were arrested in Karaj, west of the capital Tehran, following clashes, according to Iranian media. Eight others accompanying the men were also detained, they said.



In a statement posted on its affiliated Telegram channels, the militant Sunni Muslim group, which harbors a virulent hatred for Iran's dominant Shiite sect, said two IS members had detonated explosive belts in the crowd that had gathered at the cemetery in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman.



Reuters