Iranian army's Chief of Staff says attack on consulate in Damascus is a 'crazy step'

2024-04-06 | 03:15
Iranian army&#39;s Chief of Staff says attack on consulate in Damascus is a &#39;crazy step&#39;
Iranian army's Chief of Staff says attack on consulate in Damascus is a 'crazy step'

The Iranian army's Chief of Staff described the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus as "a crazy step."

He accused the United States of being "a partner in this crime."

These comments came amid the rising tensions in the region. 

On Monday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement that Israel killed Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Brigadier General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, senior Iranian advisors in Syria.

The statement affirmed that five other officers accompanying them were also killed during the Damascus attack.
 

