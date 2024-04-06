Iran mourns assassinated revolutionary guard commander, points finger at Israel and US

Middle East News
2024-04-06 | 06:30
High views
0min
Iran mourns assassinated revolutionary guard commander, points finger at Israel and US

Thousands of Iranians took to the streets of Isfahan on Saturday morning to participate in the funeral procession of Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps whom Israel assassinated following the targeting of the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

During the funeral ceremony for Zahedi, Chief of Staff for the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, said in a speech: "Let Israel know that its time has come to an end.''

He considered that the Al-Aqsa Flood operation was a critical moment and a significant setback for the Israeli forces, particularly in Gaza, where they faced 'insurmountable' challenges.

He emphasized that "the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus is a reckless step, and the United States is a partner in this crime and bears primary responsibility for it."

Middle East News

Iran

Israel

US

Revolutionary Guard Corps

Syria

Consulate

Assassination

Download now the LBCI mobile app
