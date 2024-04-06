Turkey confines 48 people for suspected ties to Islamic State: Interior Minister

Middle East News
2024-04-06 | 08:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey confines 48 people for suspected ties to Islamic State: Interior Minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkey confines 48 people for suspected ties to Islamic State: Interior Minister

Turkish authorities have detained 48 people suspected of having ties to Islamic State in connection with a shooting at an Istanbul church in January, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X on Saturday.

One Turkish citizen was killed by two Islamic State gunmen at the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church in Istanbul in January.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Islamic State

Shooting

Istanbul

Ali Yerlikaya

LBCI Next
Explosions reported near Syrian capital, verification in progress
Hamas says its delegation will head to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-26

Turkey arrests 147 people suspected of belonging to the Islamic State

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-13

Turkey detains Russian at nuclear plant in investigation linked to Islamic State

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-08

Turkey detains 147 people for alleged Islamic State ties

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-02

Turkey arrests 25 suspects over church shooting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Israel escalates stance on prisoner exchange negotiations as it prepares for potential Iranian response

LBCI
Middle East News
09:56

Kuwaiti PM submits government's resignation to the country's Emir

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:10

UN Humanitarian Coordinator considers the Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:41

Explosions reported near Syrian capital, verification in progress

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-27

Netanyahu: Hamas must realize that international pressure on Israel will not work

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-24

Member of Hamas' political bureau to LBCI: The international community treats Israel as if it were a spoiled child that cannot be punished

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-10

Hezbollah's balancing act amid escalating tensions on the southern border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-23

Civil Defense mourns loss of two paramedics in south Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Hezbollah, Amal Movement announce death of six members in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
03:15

Iranian army's Chief of Staff says attack on consulate in Damascus is a 'crazy step'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:41

Explosions reported near Syrian capital, verification in progress

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:39

Israeli army reports recovering a hostage's body in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:20

Hamas says its delegation will head to Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Lavender: The Controversial Weaponization of Artificial Intelligence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

Gulf Countries' Shift: From Oil to Minerals in Africa

LBCI
Middle East News
02:46

Iran: Senior ISIS member and others arrested

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More