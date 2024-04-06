Kuwaiti PM submits government's resignation to the country's Emir

Middle East News
2024-04-06 | 09:56
High views
Kuwaiti PM submits government's resignation to the country's Emir

The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported on Saturday that Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah submitted the government's resignation to the country's Emir, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
 

