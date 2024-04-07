Iranian foreign minister visits Oman on regional tour

2024-04-07 | 04:29
2min
Iranian foreign minister visits Oman on regional tour

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian traveled to Oman on Sunday on the first leg of a regional tour, the ministry said, almost a week after a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

"Amir-Abdollahian is traveling to Oman as the first destination of his regional tour as the head of a political and parliamentary delegation. 

Bilateral and regional issues such as Gaza will be discussed," the ministry said.

Suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran's embassy compound in Syria on Monday in a strike that Iran said killed seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders, including three senior members.

The United States is on high alert and preparing for a possible attack by Iran targeting Israeli or American assets in the region in response, a US official said on Friday.

Israeli military has escalated airstrikes in Syria against IRGC and the Iranian-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, both of which support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Israel typically does not discuss attacks by its forces on Syria. Asked about the strike last week, an Israeli military spokesperson said: "We do not comment on reports in the foreign media."

Reuters

