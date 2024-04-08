News
Iranian foreign minister continues regional tour with Syria
Middle East News
2024-04-08 | 02:25
Iranian foreign minister continues regional tour with Syria
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Oman to visit Syria's capital, Damascus, a week after Iran's consulate there was targeted in a suspected Israeli attack, state media reported on Monday.
Iran has vowed to avenge the death of seven of its Revolutionary Guards commanders who were killed in the attack, with a senior adviser to the Supreme Leader saying on Sunday that Israeli embassies were no longer safe.
Amir-Abdollahian started a regional tour on Sunday in Muscat, where he met Omani officials and a representative of Yemen's Houthis, Mohamed Abdelsalam, who said the Iranian-backed militant group would continue to target Israel-bound ships until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza.
"The attack on Iran's embassy building in Damascus is a new step in Israel's warmongering and its attempt to expand war regionally," Amirabdollahian said while in Oman.
Israel typically does not discuss attacks by its forces on Syria. Asked about the strike last week, an Israeli military spokesperson said: "We do not comment on reports in the foreign media."
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Fpreogn Minister
Syria
Consulate
Damascus
Israel
