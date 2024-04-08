News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iranian Foreign Minister arrives in Damascus
Middle East News
2024-04-08 | 07:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iranian Foreign Minister arrives in Damascus
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Damascus on Monday for talks in the first visit by a senior Iranian official since an airstrike attributed to Israel destroyed the Iranian consulate headquarters in the Syrian capital, according to local media reports.
Abdollahian's visit to Syria comes as part of a regional tour that began on Sunday in Oman amid tensions exacerbated by the strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1, attributed to Israel.
According to local media reports, Abdollahian will meet with senior Syrian officials, including President Bashar al-Assad and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.
The Syrian Ministry of Information indicated that "a (new) headquarters for the Iranian consulate will be opened on Monday afternoon."
AFP
Middle East News
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Iran
Syria
Damascus
Consulate
Israel
Attack
Bashar Al-Assad
Next
Gaza's death toll surpasses 33,200: Health Ministry
Nicaragua seeks to halt German arms exports to Israel at ICJ
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-01
Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-01
Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander
0
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Official Syrian Media: Iranian advisors killed in Israeli attack south of Damascus
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Official Syrian Media: Iranian advisors killed in Israeli attack south of Damascus
0
Middle East News
2024-04-06
Iranian army's Chief of Staff says attack on consulate in Damascus is a 'crazy step'
Middle East News
2024-04-06
Iranian army's Chief of Staff says attack on consulate in Damascus is a 'crazy step'
0
World News
2024-04-02
Kremlin says Israeli attack on Iranian consulate is 'act of aggression'
World News
2024-04-02
Kremlin says Israeli attack on Iranian consulate is 'act of aggression'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:25
Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani premier, stresses India-Pakistan dialogue
World News
09:25
Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani premier, stresses India-Pakistan dialogue
0
Lebanon News
08:33
Cyprus president discusses Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
08:33
Cyprus president discusses Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon visit
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:35
Gaza's death toll surpasses 33,200: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:35
Gaza's death toll surpasses 33,200: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:23
Nicaragua seeks to halt German arms exports to Israel at ICJ
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:23
Nicaragua seeks to halt German arms exports to Israel at ICJ
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
0
Lebanon News
06:10
LBCI News page on X hacked
Lebanon News
06:10
LBCI News page on X hacked
0
World News
2024-03-22
Ukraine: Occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on verge of blackout
World News
2024-03-22
Ukraine: Occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on verge of blackout
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:35
Gaza's death toll surpasses 33,200: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:35
Gaza's death toll surpasses 33,200: Health Ministry
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
2
Lebanon News
00:11
Search intensifies for missing coordinator: Pascal Sleiman's abduction shocks Byblos
Lebanon News
00:11
Search intensifies for missing coordinator: Pascal Sleiman's abduction shocks Byblos
3
Lebanon News
02:57
Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:57
Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
GPS spoofing: Israel's tactics and Lebanon's defense dilemma
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
GPS spoofing: Israel's tactics and Lebanon's defense dilemma
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Security leaks: Suspicions arise over assassination of Iranian commander in Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Security leaks: Suspicions arise over assassination of Iranian commander in Damascus
7
Lebanon News
06:10
LBCI News page on X hacked
Lebanon News
06:10
LBCI News page on X hacked
8
Lebanon News
05:30
MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an 'illegitimate presence'
Lebanon News
05:30
MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an 'illegitimate presence'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More