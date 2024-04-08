Iranian Foreign Minister arrives in Damascus

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Damascus on Monday for talks in the first visit by a senior Iranian official since an airstrike attributed to Israel destroyed the Iranian consulate headquarters in the Syrian capital, according to local media reports.



Abdollahian's visit to Syria comes as part of a regional tour that began on Sunday in Oman amid tensions exacerbated by the strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1, attributed to Israel.



According to local media reports, Abdollahian will meet with senior Syrian officials, including President Bashar al-Assad and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.



The Syrian Ministry of Information indicated that "a (new) headquarters for the Iranian consulate will be opened on Monday afternoon."



AFP