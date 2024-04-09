News
US destroys Houthi air defense, drone systems in Red Sea area
Middle East News
2024-04-09 | 00:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US destroys Houthi air defense, drone systems in Red Sea area
The US military said on Monday it destroyed air defense and drone systems of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi forces in the area of the Red Sea, with no injuries or damage reported to commercial, US, and coalition ships.
The US Central Command said on X its forces had destroyed an air defense system with two missiles ready to launch, a ground control station in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, and one unmanned aerial system launched by the Houthis from Yemen over the Red Sea.
Houthi forces in Yemen said on Sunday they had launched rockets and drones at British, US, and Israeli ships, the latest in a campaign of attacks on shipping in support of Palestinians in the Gaza war.
The US Central Command said on Sunday an anti-ship ballistic missile was launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden, where also no injuries or damage were reported by US, coalition, or commercial ships.
Reuters
Middle East News
United States
Houthi
Yemen
Air Defense
Red Sea
Israel
Gaza
