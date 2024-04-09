Turkey imposes export restrictions on Israel

2024-04-09 | 02:28
Turkey imposes export restrictions on Israel
Turkey imposes export restrictions on Israel

Turkey will impose restrictions on the export of products from 54 different categories to Israel until a ceasefire is declared in Gaza, the Turkish Trade Ministry said on Tuesday, adding the measures would take effect immediately.

In a statement following Ankara's announcement that it would be taking measures after Israel rejected its request to take part in an aid air drop, the ministry said the restrictions would include iron and steel products, construction equipment and products, machines, and more.

Reuters

