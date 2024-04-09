Israel strikes Syria after missiles launched at occupied Golan Heights

The Israeli army announced on Tuesday that its warplanes had bombed a Syrian military site overnight in response to missiles launched at the Golan Heights, which are occupied by the Israeli state.



The strike comes days after the targeting of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, where prominent Iranian military leaders were killed.



The Israeli army said, "Warplanes attacked the military infrastructure of the Syrian army overnight in the town of Mhajjah," about 30 kilometers from the demilitarized zone separating the two sides.



The army said it observed the launch of a missile from Syrian territory on Monday without any casualties, and its artillery responded by targeting the source of the fire.



The airstrike comes amid escalating regional tensions and a war unfolding in the Gaza Strip against Hamas, as well as near-daily exchanges of fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon.



AFP



