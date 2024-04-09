Israel strikes Syria after missiles launched at occupied Golan Heights

Middle East News
2024-04-09 | 05:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel strikes Syria after missiles launched at occupied Golan Heights
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel strikes Syria after missiles launched at occupied Golan Heights

The Israeli army announced on Tuesday that its warplanes had bombed a Syrian military site overnight in response to missiles launched at the Golan Heights, which are occupied by the Israeli state.

The strike comes days after the targeting of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, where prominent Iranian military leaders were killed.

The Israeli army said, "Warplanes attacked the military infrastructure of the Syrian army overnight in the town of Mhajjah," about 30 kilometers from the demilitarized zone separating the two sides.

The army said it observed the launch of a missile from Syrian territory on Monday without any casualties, and its artillery responded by targeting the source of the fire.

The airstrike comes amid escalating regional tensions and a war unfolding in the Gaza Strip against Hamas, as well as near-daily exchanges of fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Syria

Strike

Army

Iran

Consulate

Missile

Damascus

Golan Heights

LBCI Next
Israel vows response to Turkey’s ‘unilateral violations’ of trade deals
Turkey imposes export restrictions on Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-01

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Six killed in Israeli strikes near the Iranian embassy in Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-10

Syrian army shot down Israeli missiles launched at Damascus countryside

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-06

Iranian army's Chief of Staff says attack on consulate in Damascus is a 'crazy step'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:35

Hamas says Israeli proposal is under review

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:17

Israel vows response to Turkey’s ‘unilateral violations’ of trade deals

LBCI
Middle East News
02:28

Turkey imposes export restrictions on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
00:24

US destroys Houthi air defense, drone systems in Red Sea area

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

LBCI sources unveil new details about Pascal Sleiman's murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:24

Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-27

2023's Lebanese tourism odyssey: Challenges and triumphs keeping the 'party alive'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-09

Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Lebanese army confirms: Pascal Sleiman killed during car theft attempt by Syrian gang

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:24

Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Kataeb Party leader offers condolences to Samir Geagea for Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Lebanese Forces party describes Pascal Sleiman's death a 'political crime'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More