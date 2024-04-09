News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran says Israeli presence in UAE is a threat
Middle East News
2024-04-09 | 10:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran says Israeli presence in UAE is a threat
The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards navy said on Tuesday Israel's presence in the United Arab Emirates was a threat to Tehran and this "should not happen."
Iran has threatened to retaliate for suspected Israeli airstrikes on its consulate in Syria's capital last week that killed seven Revolutionary Guards officers including two senior commanders, stoking tensions between the Middle East arch enemies already simmering over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
The UAE, situated across the Gulf from Iran, became the most prominent Arab nation to forge diplomatic ties with Israel in 30 years under a US-brokered accord in 2020, though Abu Dhabi also has normal diplomatic and commercial relations with Tehran.
"We know that the Zionists (Israel) were not brought to the UAE for economic purposes but rather for security and military work. This is a threat to us and should not happen," Revolutionary Guards Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri said, according to Iran's semi-official Student News Agency.
Tangsiri added that the Gulf, as well as the Gulf of Oman outside the Strait of Hormuz through which a major amount of the world's seaborne oil passes, were no places for Israelis.
He did not indicate whether Iran was considering any action in the region over Israel's presence.
"We do not get hit without striking back, but we are also not hasty in our retaliation," Tangsiri said, a few days after a senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader warned that Israeli embassies were no longer safe.
The UAE's normalization with Israel paved the way for several other Arab states to follow suit, breaking a taboo on diplomatic ties without the creation of a Palestinian state.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Iran
Israeli
Presence
UAE
Threat
Next
US destroys Houthi air defense, drone systems in Red Sea area
Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-07
Iranian official says Israeli embassies are no longer safe
Middle East News
2024-04-07
Iranian official says Israeli embassies are no longer safe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-06
US on high alert amid potential Iranian response to Israeli strike in Damascus
Middle East News
2024-04-06
US on high alert amid potential Iranian response to Israeli strike in Damascus
0
Middle East News
2024-04-05
Yedioth Ahronoth: A massive electronic disruption targeted all units of the Israeli Justice Ministry, likely to be part of Iranian response
Middle East News
2024-04-05
Yedioth Ahronoth: A massive electronic disruption targeted all units of the Israeli Justice Ministry, likely to be part of Iranian response
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:34
Blinken: We continue to work closely with Qatar, Egypt to reach Gaza ceasefire agreement
World News
13:34
Blinken: We continue to work closely with Qatar, Egypt to reach Gaza ceasefire agreement
0
World News
13:08
David Cameron says Britain's position on arms sales to Israel unchanged
World News
13:08
David Cameron says Britain's position on arms sales to Israel unchanged
0
World News
12:28
Blinken: Israel did not inform the US about the timing of Rafah's operation
World News
12:28
Blinken: Israel did not inform the US about the timing of Rafah's operation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Oman's mediation: Iranian message to the US
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Oman's mediation: Iranian message to the US
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Unraveling the puzzle: Investigating the kidnapping and murder of Pascal Sleiman
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Unraveling the puzzle: Investigating the kidnapping and murder of Pascal Sleiman
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-08
Blinken supports an "in-depth investigation" into the killing of a journalist and the injury of others in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-12-08
Blinken supports an "in-depth investigation" into the killing of a journalist and the injury of others in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-06
Geagea: Holding axis of resistance responsible for Lebanon's Presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
2024-03-06
Geagea: Holding axis of resistance responsible for Lebanon's Presidential vacuum
0
Lebanon News
01:41
MP Nadim Gemayel accuses Nasrallah of historical distortion
Lebanon News
01:41
MP Nadim Gemayel accuses Nasrallah of historical distortion
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:24
Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death
Lebanon News
16:24
Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death
2
Lebanon News
06:13
LBCI sources unveil new details about Pascal Sleiman's murder case
Lebanon News
06:13
LBCI sources unveil new details about Pascal Sleiman's murder case
3
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation
4
Lebanon News
15:25
Kataeb Party leader offers condolences to Samir Geagea for Pascal Sleiman's death
Lebanon News
15:25
Kataeb Party leader offers condolences to Samir Geagea for Pascal Sleiman's death
5
Lebanon News
15:49
Lebanese Forces party describes Pascal Sleiman's death a 'political crime'
Lebanon News
15:49
Lebanese Forces party describes Pascal Sleiman's death a 'political crime'
6
Lebanon News
01:41
MP Nadim Gemayel accuses Nasrallah of historical distortion
Lebanon News
01:41
MP Nadim Gemayel accuses Nasrallah of historical distortion
7
Lebanon News
05:05
LRC, Syrian Red Crescent, and Lebanese Army converge in Homs to receive Pascal Sleiman's body
Lebanon News
05:05
LRC, Syrian Red Crescent, and Lebanese Army converge in Homs to receive Pascal Sleiman's body
8
Lebanon News
07:24
Minister Mawlawi calls for restricting Syrian presence in Lebanon amid security concerns
Lebanon News
07:24
Minister Mawlawi calls for restricting Syrian presence in Lebanon amid security concerns
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More