Israeli army targets Hezbollah infrastructure in Syria

The Israeli army announced overnight Tuesday-Wednesday that it targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in Syria to prevent its consolidation in the country.



In a statement released by the Israeli army, it stated, "A short while ago, the army targeted military infrastructure based on precise intelligence information, used by the terrorist Hezbollah organization on the Syrian front."



The statement added that the Israeli army "holds the Syrian regime responsible for all activities on its territory and will not allow Hezbollah to consolidate its presence on the Syrian front."



AFP