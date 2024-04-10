Khamenei: Israel must be punished for attacking Iranian consulate in Syria

2024-04-10 | 01:39
0min
Khamenei: Israel must be punished for attacking Iranian consulate in Syria

The Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that Israel must be punished and will be punished for its attack on the Iranian consulate compound in Syria.

He added in a speech on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, "The evil regime made a mistake and must be punished, and it will be punished."

Reuters

