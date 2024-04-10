Germany’s Lufthansa pauses flights to and from Tehran amid Middle East crisis

Middle East News
2024-04-10 | 15:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany’s Lufthansa pauses flights to and from Tehran amid Middle East crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Germany’s Lufthansa pauses flights to and from Tehran amid Middle East crisis

Germany’s Lufthansa on Wednesday said after careful evaluation it decided to suspend flights to and from Tehran until probably Thursday, April 11, “due to the current situation in the Middle East.”

“We are constantly monitoring the situation in the Middle East and are in close contact with the authorities. The safety of our guests and crew members is Lufthansa’s top priority,” a spokesperson for the company told Reuters.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Germany

Lufthansa

Tehran

Middle East

LBCI Next
Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,482 since the outbreak of the war
Khamenei: Israel must be punished for attacking Iranian consulate in Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-09

Germany denies involvement in Gaza genocide at UN court

LBCI
World News
2024-04-02

Germany demands Israel to conduct 'thorough' investigation into relief workers' death in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02

Israeli Defense Minister: Israel operating 'all over Middle East' against foes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-02

Tehran says it sent 'important message' to Washington after attack on consulate in Damascus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:33

US agrees on potential sale of information distribution systems to Saudi Arabia

LBCI
World News
14:24

Biden urges Hamas to accept latest ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:39

Israeli army confirms killing Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza Strip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:16

Military council in Mali announces 'suspension' of political party activities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-03

Israeli Defense Minister: Northern borders conflict poses 'threat' to Hezbollah and Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:07

New lead emerges in Pascal Sleiman murder investigation: Suspect identified

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:43

Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Mossad in the Shadows: Probing Mohammed Sarur's Mysterious Death and Alleged Funding Ties to Hamas and Hezbollah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:33

Israeli strike kills Ismail Haniyeh's sons in Gaza: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:28

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More