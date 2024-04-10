News
Germany's Lufthansa pauses flights to and from Tehran amid Middle East crisis
Middle East News
2024-04-10 | 15:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Germany’s Lufthansa pauses flights to and from Tehran amid Middle East crisis
Germany's Lufthansa on Wednesday said after careful evaluation it decided to suspend flights to and from Tehran until probably Thursday, April 11, "due to the current situation in the Middle East."
"We are constantly monitoring the situation in the Middle East and are in close contact with the authorities. The safety of our guests and crew members is Lufthansa's top priority," a spokesperson for the company told Reuters.
Reuters
Middle East News
Germany
Lufthansa
Tehran
Middle East
