Britain: Iran must not drag the Middle East into a broader conflict

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Thursday that he has made it clear to his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, that Iran must not drag the Middle East into a wider conflict, following threats made by the Islamic Republic against Israel.



Cameron stated in a post on the X platform, "I made it clear today to Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian that Iran must not drag the Middle East into a wider conflict... I am deeply concerned about the possibility that miscalculation could lead to further violence. Instead, Iran should work to de-escalate and prevent further attacks."



Reuters