US CENTCOM destroys anti-ship ballistic missile in Red Sea

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces destroyed Thursday an anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.



"No injuries or damage to US, coalition, or commercial ships have been reported in connection with the incident," according to the CENTCOM on X.



It added: "It was determined the ASBM presented an imminent threat to US, coalition, and merchant vessels in the region."



Moreover, CENTCOM emphasized that such actions are taken to safeguard freedom of navigation and enhance the safety and security of international waters for all vessels concerned.