News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia, Germany, Britain urge restraint as Iranian threat puts Middle East on edge
Middle East News
2024-04-12 | 01:41
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Russia, Germany, Britain urge restraint as Iranian threat puts Middle East on edge
Russia, Germany, and Britain on Thursday urged countries in the Middle East to show restraint and Israel said it was preparing to "meet all its security needs" in a region on edge over an Iranian threat to strike Israel.
The German airline Lufthansa, one of only two Western carriers flying to Tehran, extended a suspension of its flights to the Iranian capital and Russia warned against travel to the Middle East.
Iran has vowed revenge for the April 1 airstrike on its embassy compound in Damascus that killed a top Iranian general and six other Iranian military officers, ratcheting up tension in a region already strained by the Gaza war.
Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack, but Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday Israel "must be punished and it shall be", saying it was tantamount to an attack on Iranian soil.
The "imperative for Iran to punish this rogue regime" might have been avoided had the UN Security Council condemned the strike and brought the perpetrators to justice, Tehran's mission to the United Nations said on Thursday.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was keeping up its war in Gaza but making security preparations elsewhere.
"Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We are prepared to meet all of the security needs of the State of Israel, both defensively and offensively," he said in comments released following a visit to an air force base.
Iran has signaled to Washington that it will respond to Israel's attack in a way that aims to avoid major escalation and it will not act hastily, Iranian sources said.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin that Israel would respond directly to any attack by Iran, Gallant's office said.
Conflict has spread across the Middle East since the eruption of the Gaza war, with Iran-backed groups declaring support for the Palestinians waging attacks from Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq.
Tehran has avoided direct confrontation with Israel or the United States while declaring support for its allies.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian to urge "maximum restraint" to avoid further escalation.
Russia's foreign ministry told citizens they should not travel to the Middle East, especially to Israel, Lebanon, and the Palestinian territories.
"Right now it's very important for everyone to maintain restraint so as not to lead to a complete destabilization of the situation in the region, which doesn't exactly shine with stability and predictability," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Russia
Germany
Britain
UK
Iran
Middle East
Gaza
War
Next
Israeli man pleads not guilty to firearms crimes in Malaysia
US CENTCOM destroys anti-ship ballistic missile in Red Sea
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-15
G7 warns Iran not to give Russia ballistic missiles for Ukraine war
World News
2024-03-15
G7 warns Iran not to give Russia ballistic missiles for Ukraine war
0
Middle East News
15:31
Britain: Iran must not drag the Middle East into a broader conflict
Middle East News
15:31
Britain: Iran must not drag the Middle East into a broader conflict
0
World News
2024-04-03
Pope mourns deaths in Gaza and Ukraine from 'folly of war'
World News
2024-04-03
Pope mourns deaths in Gaza and Ukraine from 'folly of war'
0
World News
2024-04-02
Ukraine is at a 'critical moment' in its war with Russia, says Blinken
World News
2024-04-02
Ukraine is at a 'critical moment' in its war with Russia, says Blinken
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:57
Israeli man pleads not guilty to firearms crimes in Malaysia
Middle East News
02:57
Israeli man pleads not guilty to firearms crimes in Malaysia
0
Middle East News
00:41
US CENTCOM destroys anti-ship ballistic missile in Red Sea
Middle East News
00:41
US CENTCOM destroys anti-ship ballistic missile in Red Sea
0
Middle East News
00:03
Iran aims to contain fallout in Israel response, 'will not be hasty'
Middle East News
00:03
Iran aims to contain fallout in Israel response, 'will not be hasty'
0
Middle East News
15:31
Britain: Iran must not drag the Middle East into a broader conflict
Middle East News
15:31
Britain: Iran must not drag the Middle East into a broader conflict
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Lebanese Travel Surge: Shifting Holiday Destinations Amid Economic Changes
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Lebanese Travel Surge: Shifting Holiday Destinations Amid Economic Changes
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Russia warns citizens against traveling to Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Russia warns citizens against traveling to Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine: Spokesperson
0
Lebanon News
07:06
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
07:06
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:06
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
07:06
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
2
Lebanon News
12:15
RSF urges international pressure on Israel over Issam Abdallah's death in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:15
RSF urges international pressure on Israel over Issam Abdallah's death in Southern Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Lebanese Travel Surge: Shifting Holiday Destinations Amid Economic Changes
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Lebanese Travel Surge: Shifting Holiday Destinations Amid Economic Changes
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Russian Ministry Urges Caution for Citizens Traveling to Middle East Amid Regional Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
Russian Ministry Urges Caution for Citizens Traveling to Middle East Amid Regional Tensions
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Israel Heightens Readiness Amid Rising Tensions with Iran
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Israel Heightens Readiness Amid Rising Tensions with Iran
7
Middle East News
00:03
Iran aims to contain fallout in Israel response, 'will not be hasty'
Middle East News
00:03
Iran aims to contain fallout in Israel response, 'will not be hasty'
8
Middle East News
00:41
US CENTCOM destroys anti-ship ballistic missile in Red Sea
Middle East News
00:41
US CENTCOM destroys anti-ship ballistic missile in Red Sea
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More