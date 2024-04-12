Israeli man pleads not guilty to firearms crimes in Malaysia

2024-04-12
Israeli man pleads not guilty to firearms crimes in Malaysia
2min
Israeli man pleads not guilty to firearms crimes in Malaysia

An Israeli man, who was arrested in Malaysia last month carrying six guns and dozens of bullets, pleaded not guilty in a Kuala Lumpur court on Friday to charges of unauthorized trafficking and possession of firearms, his lawyer said.

Shalom Avitan, 38, faces two charges of illegally trafficking six guns and unauthorized possession of 158 bullets, the lawyer, Jeffrey Ooi, told Reuters.

Avitan arrived in Malaysia from the United Arab Emirates on March 12 on a French passport, police said. He was detained by police at a Kuala Lumpur hotel with a bag containing the weapons on March 27 and produced an Israeli passport upon questioning, officials have said.

Security was tight around the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on Friday. Avitan was escorted into court by more than a dozen police officials.

Malaysia has harsh penalties for gun offenses. If convicted, Avitan could face up to 40 years in prison, and no less than six strokes of the cane.

Police are investigating Avitan's motives and have not ruled out the possibility that he could be part of an Israeli crime ring, or a spy. Officials have said Avitan claimed he was in Malaysia to hunt down another Israeli citizen over a family dispute.

A married Malaysian couple was charged earlier this week with supplying the firearms to Avitan. Police have detained eight other people, including two Turkish nationals and a Georgian man, in connection with the case, state media reported.

Authorities beefed up border security following Avitan's arrest, given the country's criticism of Israel's actions in the Gaza war. Malaysia and Israel do not have diplomatic relations.

Reuters

