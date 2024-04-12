France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories

2024-04-12 | 06:20
France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories
France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised French citizens on Friday not to travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and the Palestinian territories amid Iran's threats to Israel, its regional adversary.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on their 'X' platform, that relatives of diplomats residing in Iran would return to France. 

It also mentioned that French civil service employees are now prohibited from carrying out any tasks in Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and the Palestinian territories.

Reuters

Middle East News

France

Citizens

Travel Ban

Middle East

Conflict

Diplomats

Iran

Israel

