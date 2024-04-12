Indian Ministry of External Affairs advises citizens against travel to Iran and Israel

Middle East News
2024-04-12
High views
Indian Ministry of External Affairs advises citizens against travel to Iran and Israel
Indian Ministry of External Affairs advises citizens against travel to Iran and Israel

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated on Friday that New Delhi advises its citizens against traveling to Iran and Israel until further notice due to the prevailing situation in the region. 

It mentioned that Indians in both countries should adhere to 'maximum precautionary measures' for their safety and restrict their movements to a minimum.

Reuters

Middle East News

India

Ministry of External Affairs

Travel Ban

Iran

Israel

Conflict

Middle East

Rights groups file new case against German arms export to Israel
France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories
