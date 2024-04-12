Bloomberg, citing informed sources: Israel is preparing for a possible and direct Iranian attack or through its proxies, in the next 48 hours

2024-04-12 | 09:36
Bloomberg reported that Israel is preparing for a possible and direct Iranian attack or through its proxies, in the next 48 hours, according to informed sources.
 

