News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ireland moves closer to recognizing Palestinian state
Middle East News
2024-04-13 | 00:24
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Ireland moves closer to recognizing Palestinian state
Ireland is close to formally recognizing a Palestinian state and would like to do so in concert with Spain and other like-minded countries, new prime minister Simon Harris said on Friday after meeting his Spanish counterpart.
Spain and Ireland, long champions of Palestinian rights, last month announced alongside Malta and Slovenia that they would jointly work toward the recognition of a Palestinian state. The efforts come as a mounting death toll in Gaza from Israel's offensive to rout out Hamas prompts calls globally for a ceasefire and lasting solution for peace in the region.
"Let me this evening say our assessment is that that point is coming much closer and we would like to move together in doing so," Harris said after meeting Sanchez, the first premier to visit Dublin since Harris became prime minister this week.
"When we move forward, we would like to do so with as many others as possible to lend weight to the decision and to send the strongest message. The people of Israel deserve a secure and peaceful future, and so do the people of Palestine. Equal sovereignty, equal respect."
Israel told the four EU countries that committed to moving towards Palestinian recognition that their initiative would amount to a "prize for terrorism" that would reduce the chances of a negotiated resolution to the generations-old conflict.
The meeting with Harris was part of a number Sanchez planned this week with EU counterparts to try to garner support for the recognition of a Palestinian state.
Sanchez said following a meeting in Oslo with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store earlier on Friday that there were "clear signs" in Europe that countries in the region were prepared to recognize a Palestinian state.
Sanchez has previously said he expects Madrid to extend recognition to Palestinians by July.
Harris said Dublin would continue discussions with other like-minded countries in Europe and beyond, including at next week's meeting of EU leaders.
Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said earlier this week that he was preparing to bring a formal proposal to the government on the recognition of a Palestinian state.
Since 1988, 139 out of 193 United Nations member states have recognized Palestinian statehood.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Ireland
Palestinian State
Spain
Simon Harris
Gaza
Israel
War
EU
Next
Austrian Airlines suspends flights to Tehran
Biden expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns: 'Do not'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
Israel warns 4 European countries against Palestinian statehood recognition
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25
Israel warns 4 European countries against Palestinian statehood recognition
0
World News
2024-03-22
Spain, Ireland, Malta, Slovenia agree to work towards Palestinian state recognition
World News
2024-03-22
Spain, Ireland, Malta, Slovenia agree to work towards Palestinian state recognition
0
World News
2024-01-19
US says 'no way' to solve Israel security and Gaza war without Palestinian state
World News
2024-01-19
US says 'no way' to solve Israel security and Gaza war without Palestinian state
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:28
Spain: There are 'clear' signs that Europe is ready to recognize Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:28
Spain: There are 'clear' signs that Europe is ready to recognize Palestinian state
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:47
Car bomb explodes in Syria's Damascus
Middle East News
04:47
Car bomb explodes in Syria's Damascus
0
Middle East News
04:26
One killed, 10 injured in cable car accident in Turkey
Middle East News
04:26
One killed, 10 injured in cable car accident in Turkey
0
World News
01:16
Police shut down pro-Palestinian gathering in Germany
World News
01:16
Police shut down pro-Palestinian gathering in Germany
0
World News
00:36
Austrian Airlines suspends flights to Tehran
World News
00:36
Austrian Airlines suspends flights to Tehran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
00:24
Ireland moves closer to recognizing Palestinian state
Middle East News
00:24
Ireland moves closer to recognizing Palestinian state
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-08
Maronite Patriarch and Druze Sheikh's meeting: embracing unity, neutrality in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-09-08
Maronite Patriarch and Druze Sheikh's meeting: embracing unity, neutrality in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-24
Bkerké meeting sparks concerns over presidential consensus efforts
Press Highlights
2024-03-24
Bkerké meeting sparks concerns over presidential consensus efforts
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination
2
Lebanon News
07:41
Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction
Lebanon News
07:41
Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction
3
Lebanon News
07:31
Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?
Lebanon News
07:31
Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel
5
Lebanon News
09:24
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts
Lebanon News
09:24
NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts
6
Middle East News
09:36
Bloomberg, citing informed sources: Israel is preparing for a possible and direct Iranian attack or through its proxies, in the next 48 hours
Middle East News
09:36
Bloomberg, citing informed sources: Israel is preparing for a possible and direct Iranian attack or through its proxies, in the next 48 hours
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Inside Israel: High alert among Israelis amid Iran tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Inside Israel: High alert among Israelis amid Iran tensions
8
Middle East News
06:20
France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories
Middle East News
06:20
France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More