Ireland moves closer to recognizing Palestinian state

Middle East News
2024-04-13 | 00:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ireland moves closer to recognizing Palestinian state
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Ireland moves closer to recognizing Palestinian state

Ireland is close to formally recognizing a Palestinian state and would like to do so in concert with Spain and other like-minded countries, new prime minister Simon Harris said on Friday after meeting his Spanish counterpart.

Spain and Ireland, long champions of Palestinian rights, last month announced alongside Malta and Slovenia that they would jointly work toward the recognition of a Palestinian state. The efforts come as a mounting death toll in Gaza from Israel's offensive to rout out Hamas prompts calls globally for a ceasefire and lasting solution for peace in the region.

"Let me this evening say our assessment is that that point is coming much closer and we would like to move together in doing so," Harris said after meeting Sanchez, the first premier to visit Dublin since Harris became prime minister this week.

"When we move forward, we would like to do so with as many others as possible to lend weight to the decision and to send the strongest message. The people of Israel deserve a secure and peaceful future, and so do the people of Palestine. Equal sovereignty, equal respect."

Israel told the four EU countries that committed to moving towards Palestinian recognition that their initiative would amount to a "prize for terrorism" that would reduce the chances of a negotiated resolution to the generations-old conflict.

The meeting with Harris was part of a number Sanchez planned this week with EU counterparts to try to garner support for the recognition of a Palestinian state.

Sanchez said following a meeting in Oslo with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store earlier on Friday that there were "clear signs" in Europe that countries in the region were prepared to recognize a Palestinian state.

Sanchez has previously said he expects Madrid to extend recognition to Palestinians by July.

Harris said Dublin would continue discussions with other like-minded countries in Europe and beyond, including at next week's meeting of EU leaders.

Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said earlier this week that he was preparing to bring a formal proposal to the government on the recognition of a Palestinian state.

Since 1988, 139 out of 193 United Nations member states have recognized Palestinian statehood.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Ireland

Palestinian State

Spain

Simon Harris

Gaza

Israel

War

EU

LBCI Next
Austrian Airlines suspends flights to Tehran
Biden expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns: 'Do not'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25

Israel warns 4 European countries against Palestinian statehood recognition

LBCI
World News
2024-03-22

Spain, Ireland, Malta, Slovenia agree to work towards Palestinian state recognition

LBCI
World News
2024-01-19

US says 'no way' to solve Israel security and Gaza war without Palestinian state

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:28

Spain: There are 'clear' signs that Europe is ready to recognize Palestinian state

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:47

Car bomb explodes in Syria's Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
04:26

One killed, 10 injured in cable car accident in Turkey

LBCI
World News
01:16

Police shut down pro-Palestinian gathering in Germany

LBCI
World News
00:36

Austrian Airlines suspends flights to Tehran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:24

Ireland moves closer to recognizing Palestinian state

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-08

Maronite Patriarch and Druze Sheikh's meeting: embracing unity, neutrality in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-24

Bkerké meeting sparks concerns over presidential consensus efforts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts

LBCI
Middle East News
09:36

Bloomberg, citing informed sources: Israel is preparing for a possible and direct Iranian attack or through its proxies, in the next 48 hours

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Inside Israel: High alert among Israelis amid Iran tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
06:20

France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More