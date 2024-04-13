A car bomb exploded in Damascus' Al Mazzeh district on Saturday, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA, citing a source in the Syrian capital's police command.



It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast or who the target was.



SANA quoted a source in the Damascus police command as saying, "The explosion heard a short while ago in the Al Mazzeh area resulted from the detonation of a car bomb in the Al-Huda Square, and the damage was limited to material losses."



The explosion occurred in Al Mazzeh area where the Iranian embassy and other foreign embassies are located.



AFP