Vessel seized in Strait of Hormuz

A vessel has been seized by "regional authorities" between the United Arab Emirates and Iran, maritime security agencies said on Saturday, days after Iran warned it could close the area to sea traffic.



UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the vessel had been seized 50 nautical miles (92 km) northeast of the Fujairah, an area close to the Strait of Hormuz that forms the entrance to the Gulf.



A British maritime security company, Ambrey, reported a "boarding" incident at the same location but without giving further details.



Marine tracking sites said the vessel was the MSC Aries of Zodiac Maritime, an international shipping company partly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer.



Reuters could not immediately confirm that and UKMTO said it could not provide more information when asked if the regional authorities were Iran and if the seized vessel was MSC Aries.



Zodiac Maritime did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.



Iranian authorities did not immediately issue any public statement on the incident.







