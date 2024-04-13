Israeli army spokesperson: Iran will bear consequences for any escalation

Middle East News
2024-04-13 | 07:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army spokesperson: Iran will bear consequences for any escalation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army spokesperson: Iran will bear consequences for any escalation

Iran will bear consequences if it escalates violence in the region, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Saturday.

“Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement.

“Israel is on high alert. We have increased our readiness to protect Israel from further Iranian aggression. We are also prepared to respond.”

The statement was sent after the statement was made in reference to the seizure of a vessel between the United Arab Emirates and Iran.



Reuters

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Army

Spokesperson

Iran

Consequences

Escalation

LBCI Next
Netanyahu: Missing Israeli settler found ‘killed’ in West Bank
Vessel seized in Strait of Hormuz
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-10

Israeli army ramps up defenses anticipating Iranian retaliation: Maneuvers and political tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
06:03

Iranian helicopter attacks Israeli-owned ship near Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Inside Israel: High alert among Israelis amid Iran tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-12

Israeli army: First aid trucks entered Gaza through newly opened northern crossing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:39

Netanyahu: Missing Israeli settler found ‘killed’ in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
06:47

Vessel seized in Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
Middle East News
06:03

Iranian helicopter attacks Israeli-owned ship near Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
Middle East News
05:35

UKMTO receives report of incident 50nm northeast of UAE's Fujairah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

Israeli drone strikes two homes in Blida; no casualties reported

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-02

Tehran says it sent 'important message' to Washington after attack on consulate in Damascus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:02

Gaza Health Ministry: 33,686 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7

LBCI
Middle East News
09:36

Bloomberg, citing informed sources: Israel is preparing for a possible and direct Iranian attack or through its proxies, in the next 48 hours

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination

LBCI
Middle East News
04:47

Car bomb explodes in Syria's Damascus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts

LBCI
Middle East News
09:36

Bloomberg, citing informed sources: Israel is preparing for a possible and direct Iranian attack or through its proxies, in the next 48 hours

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Inside Israel: High alert among Israelis amid Iran tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Mikati condemns Pascal Sleiman’s murder, calls for reform and unity

LBCI
Middle East News
06:03

Iranian helicopter attacks Israeli-owned ship near Strait of Hormuz

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More