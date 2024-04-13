News
Israeli army spokesperson: Iran will bear consequences for any escalation
2024-04-13 | 07:12
Israeli army spokesperson: Iran will bear consequences for any escalation
Iran will bear consequences if it escalates violence in the region, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Saturday.
“Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement.
“Israel is on high alert. We have increased our readiness to protect Israel from further Iranian aggression. We are also prepared to respond.”
The statement was sent after the statement was made in reference to the seizure of a vessel between the United Arab Emirates and Iran.
Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:39
Netanyahu: Missing Israeli settler found ‘killed’ in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:39
Netanyahu: Missing Israeli settler found ‘killed’ in West Bank
0
Middle East News
06:47
Vessel seized in Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
06:47
Vessel seized in Strait of Hormuz
0
Middle East News
06:03
Iranian helicopter attacks Israeli-owned ship near Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
06:03
Iranian helicopter attacks Israeli-owned ship near Strait of Hormuz
0
Middle East News
05:35
UKMTO receives report of incident 50nm northeast of UAE's Fujairah
Middle East News
05:35
UKMTO receives report of incident 50nm northeast of UAE's Fujairah
