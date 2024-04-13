Israeli army spokesperson: Iran will bear consequences for any escalation

Iran will bear consequences if it escalates violence in the region, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Saturday.



“Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement.



“Israel is on high alert. We have increased our readiness to protect Israel from further Iranian aggression. We are also prepared to respond.”



The statement was sent after the statement was made in reference to the seizure of a vessel between the United Arab Emirates and Iran.







Reuters