Israeli foreign minister: Iran committing piracy

Middle East News
2024-04-13 | 09:22
High views
0min
Tehran is conducting piracy and should be sanctioned for it, Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday, after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Ayatollah regime of Khamenei is a criminal regime that supports Hamas’ crimes and is now conducting a pirate operation in violation of international law,” Katz said.

“I call on the European Union and the free world to immediately declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guards corps as a terrorist organization and to sanction Iran now.”



Reuters

