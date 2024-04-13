Israel says Iran launched drone salvo at it, air defenses poised

2024-04-13 | 16:32
Israel says Iran launched drone salvo at it, air defenses poised

Israel said on Saturday that a salvo of Iranian pilotless aircraft had been launched at it and that defense systems were poised to shoot them down or to sound sirens ordering residents in any threatened areas to take shelter.

The drones' flight time would take several hours, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing. He confirmed media reports that "Wing of Zion", Israel's version of the US "Air Force One", was airborne, saying this was due to operational considerations.

